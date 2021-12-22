Lincoln City may soon have more options for overnight parking and overnight camping/resting spaces in some city and urban renewal parking lots.
Lincoln City Council passed Monday, Dec. 13, an ordinance that amends the Lincoln City Municipal Code to recognizes permit exceptions to overnight parking and prohibited storage offenses. City Attorney Richard Appicello said Resolution 2021-46 includes a $50 parking permit fee for 48 hours.
The ordinance states that no one shall park a vehicle overnight on a public park, public parking lot or any ocean shore area under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, unless parked in approved on-street or other public parking spaces with posted time limitations or a city permit for such spaces. Overnight metered parking may be authorized on non-residentially zoned city and urban renewal parking lots when such parking is authorized by an approved parking and traffic control resolution.
The council approved Ordinance 2021-25 amendments related to overnight parking.
Appicello said parking fees would be administered at city hall unless the city gets parking machines.
“Parking in a legal parking space on a city street is free. This is parking in a city lot in a designated space,” Appicello said of the $50 fee.
In December 2020, the council passed a series of motions concerning traffic control studies and actions. One of the motions concerned overnight parking while another concerned overnight camping.
Currently, overnight parking is permitted in legal parking spaces in the city street right-of-way, subject to posted time limits and the 24-hour limit. There are some areas where residents or their guests do not have available overnight off-street parking. A limited number of metered parking spaces, located in city and URA parking lots, could relieve on-street parking congestion.
“Homeowners that didn’t have a place to park because of parking constraints on streets could utilize these spaces with a permit,” Appicello said of the overnight parking.
These would not be reserved spaces. People can obtain a permit and park in an assigned space. This is for people who cannot find a lawful parking space for free on the street.
“In these lots, there could be a maximum of two spaces that are designated for overnight parking,” Appicello said. “Overnight parking is just the vehicle.”
Appicello said the second part of the resolution addresses having a legal place for people to rest in their vehicles between 2:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Overnight camping or resting in your vehicle is currently prohibited in city and URA parking lots, parks and in city street right-of way.
The resolution would designate a specific space where people could get a permit from the police department and be in that space until no later than 9 a.m.
Appicello added that sometimes people driving need a place to pull over and rest. Many of the proposed parking lots are along Hwy 101. Signs would be up in these lots.
The overnight parking spaces have a $50 permit, Appicello said. Those spaces are not the same spaces are overnight resting in a vehicle.
“The resolution would allow up to two overnight parking spaces in a lot and one resting in vehicle space,” Appicello said. “In a parking lot of 15 spaces, you would have three signs indicating three spaces are authorized for overnight parking and resting in a vehicle.”
The council will continue the discussion of overnight parking and overnight camping at next month’s city council meeting during executive session and in the council meeting for consideration.
