On March 1, North Lincoln Sanitary Service (NLSS) begins its curbside mixed compostables service, which the Lincoln City City Council discussed this week at their Monday meeting.
On Jan. 25, the city council discussed and provided direction to staff to create options for exemptions to the service. Then on Feb. 8, a motion to reconsider was passed and council was informed of the resolution language.
Staff prepared the following ordinance amendment, which only clarifies that composting is included within the existing exemptions. In sum, you can get a reduction in service or elimination in service by filing an affidavit.
Elimination of service has three options:
- First: you submit an affidavit and evidence that you have a commercial account in the City and you take your residential garbage from your home in the City to your business. While this exemption does not encourage composting, it remains.
- Second: you submit an affidavit and evidence that you have full residential service at your principal residence, and that the home in Lincoln City is a second home. You take your solid waste, recycling and composting back to your principal residence and dispose of it properly [or] you submit an affidavit and evidence that you take your solid waste, recycling, and composting to franchisee’s facility or other approved facility.
- Third: you submit an affidavit and evidence that you take your recycling and solid waste to franchisee’s facility or other approved facility and you produce and use your composting on-site.
There is also a provision for reduction of service to as little once a month.
During the Feb. 22 meeting, the city council had an opportunity to discuss the new program with NLSS President Tina French. Councilor Rick Mark opened the discussion with a reminder to the community.
“The whole point of this composting requirement really is the result of a state mandate,” Mark said. “This isn’t just something that us, back to the earth liberals, decided that everyone should do, we are responding to a requirement.”
Under Oregon law, all cities with at least 4,000 people must provide recycling services. Oregon’s recycling laws require local governments to implement recycling programs and, in some jurisdictions, waste prevention and reuse programs.
DEQ regulates the cities, counties and metropolitan service districts (Metro) that provide Oregonians the opportunity to recycle. Oregon’s recycling laws give local governments flexibility in implementing materials management programs and meeting voluntary materials recovery goals.
Councilor Mark asked if there were any penalties from the state that the city would face if they opted out of recycling programs, such as the new mixed compostables program.
“The short answer is yes, the long answer is, we don’t know exactly what that hammer is,” French said.
According to French, DEQ could state that Lincoln City did not meet its goals and require the city to pick more recycling goals in the future. Currently, there are not any financial penalties at this time, says French.
Councilor Mark said personally, he is excited about the new program and feels like it will reduce his solid waste garbage bill.
“I’m looking at maybe a dollar a month increase,” Mark said.
Beginning April 1, residential customers will have a rate increase on their bill of $6.85 per month for the new customers. If customers elect to not utilize the new Mixed Compostables service, the rate will still apply.
This has caused some concern for Lincoln City residents who are unhappy with the rise in their monthly bill. However, French said after running some numbers recently in regards to change in cost, she found that the majority of customers are paying for weekly pickup of a 32, 64 or 96 gallon container.
“To me, that means the majority of our customers could potentially size down, which would more than pay for the $6.85 a month for the mixed compostable can,” French said.
NLSS has received several calls about people feeling they will have no use for the compost bin. But French said some of them are having a large container picked up once a week.
“I have a hard time believing they can’t put any of that waste into the compost bin,” French said. “Some people, if you spend enough time on the phone with them, they’ll say ‘OK, I’ll give it a shot.’ And others will just say ‘nope, don’t want it.’ And I’m not going to force them to do something.
“I’m anticipating that more than 50 percent of the people who said they don’t want the can will change their mind. That’s what we’ve learned from other communities.”
The 2018 Lincoln County Materials Management Plan established a county-wide organics recovery program as a top priority to meet State of Oregon waste reduction goals. The State of Oregon has set a Food Waste reduction goal of 25 percent by 2020.
For French, she feels composting is going to eventually become routine for most of the world similar to recycling plastics.
“We’re just at the tip of the iceberg with this, it’s new, and it’s new for all of society, not just Lincoln County,” French said. “There’s an education that we need to do and it’s just changing habits. That’s hard to do for a lot of people, but we’ll get there.”
