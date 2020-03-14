The City of Depoe Bay announced Friday that they will be taking several steps to protect the community and visitors from the slow spread of COVID-19 in Oregon.
Effective Monday, March 16, the City has decided to implement the following precautions:
• The City Hall will limit its exposure to the public. They are asking that you deposit your payments in the dropbox outside the front door of the City Hall or you can call the City to make a payment by phone at 541-765-2361. Effective until further notice.
They will post to the City’s website any changes to these safety precautions. They are anticipating a high volume of calls and appreciate citizen patience.
• If you need or wish to conduct other city business at City Hall they ask that you contact the office via email or phone until further notice. Most applications and forms are available at www.cityofdepoebay.org.
• City Council, Commission and Committee meetings will continue at their regularly scheduled times. Omitted from meeting agendas will be items that need a public hearing, until further notice.
• The rental of the Community Hall has been suspended until further notice.
• The City Public Restrooms will remain open.
The City continues to work daily with State and Local agencies to monitor the evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
