At the May 12 Depoe Bay City Council Special Meeting, the council moved to open three separate city facilities that were closed due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
Facilities include:
• Public Boat Launch Ramp - Open Thursday, May 14, 2020. Barricade will be removed at 8:30 a.m.
• Transient Moorage Dock - Open Thursday, May 14, 2020
• City Park (limited Use – see below) - Open Friday, May 15, 2020
The City will be posting COVID-19 related signage as required by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) for the reopening of outdoor recreation facilities. The City reminds the public to remember the importance of maintaining at least six feet of physical distance between parties per OHA requirements.
The following City facilities will remain closed:
• Fish Cleaning Stations until further notice
• City Hall (limited access by appointment only and public meetings) until further notice. The City is encouraging the wearing of cloth, paper or disposable face coverings.
• Public Restroom Facilities (downtown, city park/boat launch, and harbor) until further notice. The City will provide a porta-potty near the Public Boat Launch Ramp and Harbormaster’s Shack
• Community Hall extended to September 1, 2020
• City Park Gazebo and Playground until further notice
The City of Depoe Bay reiterated the message made by OHA recently regarding the reopening process.
"As the state reopens, it’s important to remember the risks," OHA states. "We must all do our best to protect ourselves and one another. If we all follow these actions, we will help save the lives of our colleagues, neighbors, friends, and family members."
