City of Newport has two vacancies on its budget committee and is seeking applications from individuals interested in serving. The vacancies are for terms expiring on Dec. 31, 2024.
The budget committee is comprised of seven citizens at-large and the sitting city council –a total of 14 members. The budget committee meets approximately four times annually and reviews the proposed budget presented by the city’s budget officer, and ultimately approves a recommendation of a budget for city council review and adoption.
Anyone interested in applying to fill this vacancy on the budget committee should apply using the city’s committee application which is found on the city website at www.newportoregon.gov; click on “city;” then on “committees;” and then on “Application for Committee/Commission.” The completed form can be submitted electronically.
Hardcopies of the committee application form can be obtained by contacting the city manager’s office at 169 SW Coast Highway, Newport, Oregon 97365, or by calling 541-574-0613.
The application deadline is Dec. 29. City council plans to interview applicants at its work session of Jan. 3, 2022 and make an appointment at an upcoming city council meeting.
