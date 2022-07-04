The City of Newport is recruiting volunteers to serve on its Parking Advisory Committee representing the Nye Beach and city center areas. There is one position for each of these areas open at this time.
The Parking Advisory Committee is tasked with engaging policy makers, city committees, staff and partner organizations to plan for and facilitate the implementation of parking and other transportation related improvements. This could include providing recommendations related to city parking policies and programs, maintenance, fees, wayfinding, transit, sidewalk connectivity and parking enforcement. The committee will also advocate and promote public awareness of parking and related initiatives, community engagement and other efforts to achieve desired policy outcomes.
The committee’s initial work will likely focus on assisting staff in implementing the city’s Parking Management Plan approved in 2020. That plan recommends a parking meter, permit and timed parking program for the bayfront to improve vehicle turnover, enhance safety and reduce congestion. The group would also be working with businesses and residents in Nye Beach to see if a non-metering concept that focuses on fees, permit parking or other dedicated funding sources would be viable. Interested persons can apply online at https://www.newportoregon.gov/citygov/comm/vacancies.asp
The application deadline is July 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.