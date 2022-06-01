The City of Newport is seeking applications from citizens interested in serving on the 60+ Advisory Committee. The 60+ Advisory Committee consists of seven members who serve two-year terms. There are two vacancies on this committee.
The 60+ Advisory Committee is responsible for studying and making recommendations to the city council regarding the economics, physical condition, operation, maintenance, development, use, regulation and expansion of the 60+ Activity Center. The committee is responsible for the acquisition and promotion of programs for seniors in the City of Newport. The committee meets on the fourth Monday of every month at 2:30 p.m. The meetings are held in the city council chambers of the Newport City Hall.
Anyone interested in applying to fill these vacancies should apply using the city’s committee application, which is found on the city website at www.newportoregon.gov; click on “City;” then on “Committees;” and then on “Application for Committee/Commission.” The completed form can be submitted electronically.
Hardcopies of the committee application form can be obtained by contacting the city manager’s office at 169 SW Coast Highway, Newport, Oregon 97365, or by calling 541.574.0613. The application deadline is June 24.
The 60+ Advisory Committee will interview interested volunteers its next meeting and forward a recommendation to the mayor for formal appointment at a subsequent city council meeting.
