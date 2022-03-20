The City of Newport is seeking applications from citizens interested in serving on the 60+ Advisory Committee. The 60+ Advisory Committee consists of seven members who serve two-year terms. There are three vacancies on this committee.
The 60+ Advisory Committee is responsible for studying and making recommendations to the city council regarding the economics, physical condition, operation, maintenance, development, use, regulation and expansion of the 60+ Activity Center. The committee is responsible for the acquisition and promotion of programs for seniors in the City of Newport. The committee meets on the fourth Monday of every month at 2:30 p.m., at the 60+ Activity Center.
Anyone interested in applying to fill these vacancies should apply using the city’s committee application which is found on the city website at www.newportoregon.gov; click on “City;” then on “Committees;” and then on “Application for Committee/Commission.” The completed form can be submitted electronically. Hardcopies of the committee application form can be obtained by contacting the city manager’s office at 169 SW Coast Highway, Newport, Oregon 97365, or by calling 541.574.0613. The application deadline is March 24.
The 60+ Advisory Committee will interview interested volunteers its next meeting, and forward a recommendation to the mayor for formal appointment at a subsequent city council meeting.
CIUDAD DE NEWPORT ANUNCIA VACANTES EN EL COMITÉ ASESOR DE 60+
La Ciudad de Newport está buscando solicitudes de ciudadanos interesados en servir en el Comité Asesor de 60+. El Comité Asesor para mayores de 60 años consta de siete miembros que cumplen mandatos de dos años. Hay tres vacantes en este Comité.
El Comité Asesor 60+ es responsable de estudiar y hacer recomendaciones al Concejo Municipal con respecto a la economía, condición física, operación, mantenimiento, desarrollo, uso, regulación y expansión del Centro de Actividades 60+. El Comité es responsable de la adquisición y promoción de programas para personas mayores en la ciudad de Newport. El Comité se reúne el cuarto lunes de cada mes a las 2:30 p. m., en el Centro de actividades para mayores de 60 años.
Cualquier persona interesada en postularse para cubrir estas vacantes debe postularse utilizando la solicitud del comité de la ciudad que se encuentra en el sitio web de la ciudad en www.newportoregon.gov; haga clic en “Ciudad”; luego en “Comités”; y luego en “Solicitud de Comité/Comisión”. El formulario completo se puede enviar electrónicamente. Se pueden obtener copias impresas del formulario de solicitud del comité comunicándose con la Oficina del Administrador de la Ciudad en 169 SW Coast Highway, Newport, Oregon 97365, o llamando al 541.574.0613. La fecha límite de solicitud es el 24 de marzo de 2022.
El Comité Asesor para mayores de 60 entrevistará a los voluntarios interesados en su próxima reunión y enviará una recomendación al alcalde para un nombramiento formal en una reunión posterior del Concejo Municipal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.