The City of Newport has a resident vacancy on its Police Advisory Committee. The Committee meets monthly, at City Hall, on the fourth Wednesday of each month, at 6 p.m. Meetings are held in-person.
The responsibilities of the Police Advisory Committee include:
● To enhance police-community relations; and review police activity and calls for service.
● To educate committee members regarding police practices, protocols, procedures and updates; to review police officer performance; and to provide a community perspective and recommendations concerning procedures, programs, and the effectiveness of the police services.
● To engage in training to learn about policing and to promote public awareness of the city’s police services and programs, including, but not limited to, business and residential crime prevention programs, safety training, domestic violence intervention, and school district/police/ community programs.
● To hold public meetings, from time to time, to solicit public input regarding police services, conduct, and programs.
● To serve as a liaison between the police department and the community.
● To encourage individuals and community groups to assist the police department in the implementation of police programs and services.
● To review policies and procedures and make recommendations concerning such other and further matters as may be referred to the committee by the mayor, city council, or police chief.
● To review officer training and frequency of training regarding cultural competency and awareness content, and augment as it reflects local demands.
● To provide input on, promote, and distribute an annual report for the community with a compilation of statistics on citations, violations, broken down by demographics, and collection of community feedback documented on police interactions with community.
● To promote and distribute an infographic with a clear protocol on the process - from initial complaint to response so as to build trust and transparency and responsiveness.
● To review committee composition to determine efficacy in outreach methods and recruitment of community members from varied community groups.
● To respond to community concerns in a timely manner.
● To prepare a report and recommendation to the Council determining formalization of the Police Advisory Committee.
Anyone interested in applying to fill this vacancy on the Police Advisory Committee should apply using the city’s committee application which is found on the city website at www.newportoregon.gov; click on “City;” then on “Committees;” and then on “Application for Committee/Commission.” The completed form can be submitted electronically. Hardcopies of the committee application form can be obtained by contacting the City Manager’s Office at 169 SW Coast Highway, Newport, Oregon 97365, or by calling 541-574-0613. The application deadline is Aug. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.