The City of Newport is seeking one member to fill an at-large vacancy on the Vision 2040 Advisory Committee. The committee consists of 16 members who either reside in the greater Newport area (the greater Newport area consists of the City of Newport and areas outside the city for which Newport is the hub of employment, services and other activities, extending to Otter Rock to the north, Toledo to the east, and Seal Rock to the south.), own property in the city limits, own a business in the city limits, or work in the city limits. The committee typically meets at 5:30 p.m. monthly on the second Thursday.
The appointee will join a vibrant committee with representatives from community stakeholder groups, including the health community, education community, Lincoln County, Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, other at-large members, and members from various City of Newport standing committees.
The committee is advisory, and responsible for:
1. Informing the annual city council goalsetting and budgetary processes by linking planned projects with vision statements and strategies;
2. Tracking implementation of key strategies, developing metrics for measuring progress, and preparing annual progress reports;
3. Engaging city committees, staff and partner organizations to facilitate implementation of strategies;
4. Recommending periodic updates to the vision and strategic plan to reflect changes in the community; and
5. Promoting the vision and strategic plan, increasing public awareness of the vision statements and strategies, and supporting community engagement efforts to achieve desired outcomes.
This term expires on Dec. 31, 2026.
Anyone interested in serving on this committee should apply by following this link http://newportoregon.gov/committeevacancies. Paper copies of the committee application form can also be obtained by contacting Peggy Hawker, at p.hawker@newportoregon.gov, or by telephone at 541-574-0613. The application deadline is May 27.
Applicants will be interviewed by the Vision 2040 Advisory Committee. Committee appointments will be made by the mayor and confirmed by the city council.
