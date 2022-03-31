Newport City Council recently opted to hold all its public meetings in person effective April 4. This includes city council, planning commission, and all of the city’s standing advisory committees. This decision repeals previous policies related to COVID-19, and virtual meetings.
All city meetings will be held in the city council chambers of the Newport City Hall.
This allows meetings to be livestreamed and televised on Charter Channel 190. To access the livestream, visit the City of Newport website at www.newportoregon.gov. Once there, click on “City Government;” then click on “City Council” or “Committees (depending on the meeting of interest); click on the name of the committee; then an “in progress” note will appear if the meeting is underway; click on the “in progress” link to watch the livestream. It is not possible to access a meeting that will be livestreamed before the meeting starts.
To submit a written public comment for any City of Newport meeting, send the written comment to publiccomment@newportoregon.gov. For City Council and Planning Commission meetings, the e-mail must be received by noon on the scheduled date of the City Council or Planning Commission meeting. For standing committee meetings, the public comment must be received four hours prior to a scheduled meeting. For example, if a meeting is to be held at 3:00 P.M., the deadline to submit written comment is 11:00 A.M. If a meeting is scheduled to occur before noon, the written comment must be submitted by 5:00 P.M. the previous day.
For city council meetings, written comments received by the above noted deadlines will be included in the meeting materials, i.e., agenda packet. These comments will be acknowledged, at the appropriate time, by the Mayor or Council President, in the absence of the mayor. If a specific request is made to read written public comment into the record during a meeting, the City Recorder, or designee, will be provided a maximum of three minutes to read the comment during the meeting.
To provide virtual public comment during a city council, planning commission, or standing committee meeting, a request must be made to the meeting staff at least 24 hours prior to the start of the meeting. If a meeting is scheduled for a Monday, or day after a holiday, the 24-hour notice must occur on the last working day before the weekend or holiday.
Meeting staff will provide the requestor with a Zoom link at least two hours prior to the meeting. This provision applies to public comment and presenters outside the area and/or unable to physically attend an in-person meeting.
The public is welcome to attend any public meeting of the City of Newport subject to fire capacity limitations of the meeting room. Public comment sign-up forms will be available at the entrance to the City Council Chambers. Please complete the form, and submit it to a city staff person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.