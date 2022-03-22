During election season, the City of Newport reminds candidates that there are regulations related to the posting of campaign signs. Regulations regarding campaign signs can be found in the Newport Municipal Code, Section 10.10.060 – Partially Exempt Signs. The code is available, in its entirety (800 pages) on the city website at www.Newportoregon.gov
Campaign signs are considered temporary signs. Temporary signs complying with all of the following are permitted in all zones without a permit:
1. The signs must be entirely on private property and outside of any vision clearance areas.
2. The signs do not exceed 20 square feet of display area or any horizontal or vertical dimension of eight feet.
3. The signs are not erected more than 90 days prior to the date of an election and they are removed within 30 days after the election.
4. They are erected or maintained with the consent of the person or entity lawfully in possession of the premises and any structure to which they are attached.
Campaign signs not in compliance with these regulations may be removed by city staff. Questions regarding campaign signs may be directed to p.hawker@newportoregon.gov
