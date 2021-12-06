On Friday, Dec. 3, from 3-4 p.m., a sewer pipeline became plugged and discharged approximately 6,000 gallons of raw sewage into an uninhabited swampy area between the Ocean View Drive Agate Beach Way Station and Hwy 101.
City crews noticed the spill occurring as they were performing a daily check of the system. The crews immediately took steps to clean the pipeline and stop the spill. Signs have been posted at the pedestrian crossings to Agate Beach.
The City of Newport is testing waters in the area and will leave the signs in place until bacteria levels are deemed safe for human contact by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
