The Newport City Council is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the planning commission. The term expires Dec. 31, 2023.
The City of Newport's planning commission is authorized by ORS 227.020 (Oregon Revised Statutes) and Section 2.05.003 of the City's Municipal Code. The planning commission is comprised of seven appointed members, whom are city volunteers serving three-year terms. The planning commission makes decisions directly on various land use issues as well as provides recommendations to the city council on land use matters.
The planning commission meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. If this falls on a holiday, the meeting is moved to Tuesday. Work sessions are typically held at 6 p.m., with regular sessions starting at 7 p.m.
Volunteer applications are available on the city’s website at www.newportoregon.gov, under the “committees” link, or by calling Erik Glover, at 541-574-0613. Deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Aug. 10. Council will review the applications, and candidates will be interviewed at an upcoming city council meeting, at which an appointment may be made.
CIUDAD DE NEWPORT BUSCO CIUDADANOS INTERESADOS PARA LLENAR LA VACANTE DE LA COMISIÓN DE PLANIFICACIÓN
El Ayuntamiento de Newport está aceptando solicitudes para llenar una vacante en la Comisión de Planificación. El plazo vence el 31 de diciembre de 2023.
La Comisión de Planificación de la Ciudad de Newport está autorizada por ORS 227.020 (Estatutos Revisados de Oregon) y la Sección 2.05.003 del Código Municipal de la Ciudad. La Comisión de Planificación está compuesta por siete miembros designados, que son voluntarios de la ciudad que cumplen mandatos de tres años. La Comisión de Planificación toma decisiones directamente sobre varios asuntos relacionados con el uso de la tierra y proporciona recomendaciones al Concejo Municipal sobre asuntos relacionados con el uso de la tierra.
La Comisión de Planificación se reúne el segundo y cuarto lunes de cada mes. Si este cae en un día festivo, la reunión se traslada al martes. Las sesiones de trabajo generalmente se llevan a cabo a las 6:00 p. m., y las sesiones regulares comienzan a las 7 p.m.
Las solicitudes para voluntarios están disponibles en el sitio web de la ciudad en www.newportoregon.gov, bajo el enlace "comités", o llamando a Erik Glover, al 541.574.0613. La fecha límite para las solicitudes es el 10 de agosto de 2022 a las 5:00 p. m. El Concejo revisará las solicitudes y los candidatos serán entrevistados en una próxima reunión del Concejo Municipal, en la cual se puede hacer una cita.
