Lincoln City Council approved Monday, May 23, an ordinance that establishes a program for property tax exemption for low-income housing providers. This ordinance amends the Lincoln City Municipal Code to establish and codify a Nonprofit Corporation Low-Income Housing Tax Exemption program to increase the supply of affordable housing.
The Oregon Legislature created the Nonprofit Corporation Low Income Tax Exemption in 1985 to increase the supply of affordable housing in the state.
The council adopted this tax abatement in 1994 with a resolution. The resolution established a program for processing property tax exemptions for low-income housing. In 1994, the city did not adopt any criteria for the exemption. Requirements are authorized by statute.
The council has previously adopted goals and objectives related to affordable housing, including establishing a process for exemption from property tax for nonprofit corporations providing low-income housing. The council held a public hearing on May 23 and voted to adopt the amendments.
“This ordinance facilitates development of a project that has received some funding in one of the agreements you have entered into,” City Attorney Richard Appicello said.
The council approved the first and second reading of the ordinance.
“For housing units on property that is awarded tax credits through the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and is a qualified low-income housing project meeting the requirements, income at or below 80 percent of the area median income as determined by the Oregon Housing Stability Council based on information from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, provided the average area median income of all housing units on the property is at or below 60 percent of the area median income,” the ordinance defines low-income.
To seek an exemption, a corporation must file an application for exemption with the city for each year the corporation wants the exemption. The application shall be filed on or before March 1 of the assessment year for which the exemption is applied for, unless the property designated is acquired after March 1 and before July 1. If the property is acquired after March 1 and before July 1, the claim for that year must be filed within 30 days after acquiring the property.
