Lincoln City Council voted Monday, May 9, to postpone deciding on whether to waive fees for Lincoln City Senior Center for the next fiscal year. The council asked the senior center to come back with more information at their first meeting in June before they make a decision.
As of July 12, 2021, the city council desires to annual discuss, budget for and possibly donate the cost of city room facilities at the community center, utilized by the senior center. As of July 12, 2021, the council voted to waive fees for the senior center’s use of the city facility for fiscal year 2021-2022. Any decision for future fiscal years is based on a presentation by the senior center to the council to inform them of their programs and offerings.
Last year, the senior center signed a five-year permit with the Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Department from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2026 with the caveats: subject to payment or waiver of fees by city council on an annual basis, subject to annual agreement of exclusive hours of use, and yearly insurance must be provided.
President Anne Stephen has been on the board for four years and has been president for three.
“The senior center, with the help of the Tribe, we do the Thanksgiving dinner,” Stephen said. “It’s all paid from the senior center. It’s not something that anybody else helps us with other than a $600 grant from the Tribe, which we have to match.”
Stephen said with the COVID-19 pandemic, they were not able to host the dinner. Last year, they hosted a drive-by.
“It was so successful that if we can’t do a dinner again this year, we will do the drive-by,” Stephen said. “Over 200 people showed up. We ran out of food.”
Stephen asked for another year of waiving of the fees for the center. The center lost some membership during COVID-19 and the Echo Mountain Fire but is starting to increase events and bringing members back in.
Councilor Riley Hoagland said for fiscal year 2021-2022, the community center was given $168,000 for both the use of the small meeting room for 50 hours per week and the west wing meeting rooms for 98 hours per week. The senior center is requesting the same permit hours for fiscal year 2022-2023.
Hoagland said this is the total cost of renting all the rooms for the time requested in the community center. The senior center had asked for use of the two rooms until 9 p.m.
The center has some events in the evenings at times but not every week, staff said. Hoagland said they are asking for a lot of time to use the community center.
“This community center is under a great deal of pressure to generate revenue,” Hoagland said.
The senior center has games, visiting hours, computers, a library with books that were donated, a kitchen, snacks for members, classes and more. Hoagland said it is helpful to know what is going on at the building and would like to know in advance so they can generate revenue that the community center needs to make.
The council requested more information on the programs of the senior center, as well as the hours they wish to use the building. The council will have a discussion the first meeting in June, on Monday, June 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.