The Oregon Association of Municipal Recorders (OAMR) recently appointed Cathy Steere, Master Municipal Clerk (MMC) and the City Recorder for the City of Lincoln City, as the 2019-2020 OAMR Second Vice President.
Steere received the oath of office at the association’s Annual Business Meeting held at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes in Bend, Ore. on Sept. 20. She has been an active member of OAMR since March 24, 2005 and has served on numerous committees, including; Conference Committee, Education Committee, Membership Committee, Legislative Committee, Records Management Committee, Professional Growth Committee and Special Projects and Fundraising Committee.
She received her Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) designation in 2008, and the prestigious MMC designation in 2013 from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.
Steere began working for the City of Lincoln City in 2004. Prior to the City of Lincoln City, she worked for 10 years as the Commission Clerk/Office Manager for the Grand Ronde Gaming Commission. She has many years of legal assistant experience prior to becoming a City Recorder.
OAMR is a professional organization dedicated to promoting governmental relationships and providing educational and training opportunities for over 200 Oregon city recorders statewide.
