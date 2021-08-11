After many people were required to evacuate last year, the City of Lincoln City now has a draft of an evacuation plan for the city council to review and possibly adopt. But before it goes to the council, Ken Murphy, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, is putting it out for residents to review and comment.
“Obviously after the fires last year, there was a need for it,” Murphy said. “But there’s plenty of other things to cause people to have to evacuate.”
The plan covers fires, tsunamis, chlorine leaks, and bridge collapses as they are some of the more likely emergency scenarios in the area. Available on the home page of the city website, the 30-day window for public comment ends on August 31. An important aspect of getting feedback is that residents will be more likely to read it. He has already received emails and calls and appreciates all of the feedback.
“I want them to be familiar with it and look at all the pieces and parts,” Murphy said.
Murphy said two of the most important parts in the plan include the maps of town and the routes available around bridge failures and the information about radio stations and Lincoln Alerts.
“You have to have multiple sources to know what’s going on,” he said. “We’re a very busy society and using these little tools will hopefully give you an edge to make you ready.”
While he’s signed up for FEMA alerts, tsunami alerts and alerts from the National Weather Service, he encourages everyone to at least sign up for Lincoln alerts, which residents can do at www.co.lincoln.or.us/alerts.
“Today’s preparations will determine the outcome in an emergency situation,” Murphy said. “It’s never too late to start preparing yourself and your family for emergencies.”
He said one thing to keep in mind is that disasters don’t discriminate. Last year, he had to evacuate his family, so he wasn’t able to provide support for others. People need to know what they should do if they have to evacuate, and they also need to know what they should do if they aren’t being asked to evacuate and others are, he said.
“The good news and the bad news are the same: Lincoln City has never had a serious disaster,” he said.
Murphy said even if you don’t think it’s ever going to happen here, it could. He said there are many good sources online and recommends www.Ready.gov that has lots of great information. Murphy can be reached by phone at 541-996-1229 or by email at kmurphy@lincolncity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.