Since the evacuation from the Echo Mountain Complex fire in the Otis/Rose Lodge area, the City of Lincoln City has been actively making plans to improve their role in communication when disaster strikes.
At the Sept. 21 City Council meeting, City Manager Ron Chandler announced City staff will be holding an after action review Sept. 29 that will be led by City Emergency Management Coordinator Ken Murphy and Chief of Police Jerry Palmer.
“These are intended to look at the performance that has taken place, the context of the emergency, the City’s role in it and then to look at and do evaluations that would come from staff, elected officials, the public, on how we can improve in efficiency,” Chandler said.
After reviewing all public comments and following the staff meeting, the City Council plans to discuss ways to improve at a Oct. 5 work session that is set for 1 p.m. That Session will be available for the public to view but not participate in. Until then, the City is asking any citizens to submit comments if they have concerns or experienced issues during the evacuation on Sept. 9.
Virtually in attendance for Monday’s City Council meeting was Ken Murphy, who spoke about what he saw during the evacuation of North Lincoln City.
“I would never say, everything went perfect,” Murphy said. “I’ve done 42 of these disasters now and nothing ever goes perfect or as planned, simply because people react different ways and plans are only a plan and can be adjusted.”
From his prospective, Murphy said the evacuation had room for improvement. He also said many of the issues the City will be discussing going forward about emergency preparedness are things he’s been speaking about for a long time.
“Now, everyone is interested since we just had a disaster,” Murphy said. “To me, this is a teaching time, a learning time and a time to try to fix things. I would encourage we really look at all of the issues out there.”
Murphy said he has documented several discussion points involved with the evacuation that he will be bringing up with City staff.
“Considering how it happened, I think it was surly not 100 percent efficient, but it was effective,” he said. “We were under a lot of different issues.”
Murphy pointed out that the County’s Lincoln Alerts system did not work properly in some places like Rose Lodge, Otis and North end of Lincoln City, but he is still waiting for official records of where the system failed. He suspects the lack of alerts was due to issues with local cell towers and stated that North Lincoln County likely put a great strain on the cell towers, as everyone was looking for updates or making calls.
Murphy said he will also be looking for clarification as to why the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) decided to block Highway 101 at the north end of town. He said he doesn’t know if it was good thing or a bad thing but it “clearly caused issues,” and once it opened traffic began to move.
As traffic headed south, there were a number of problems reported that the City will hope to address, such as traffic signals being down, as well as trees and power lines in the roadway.
“There were lots of these little issues that when you add them up, present challenges. There’s lots of different things that we can do to deal with that,” Murphy said.
One of the immediate concerns that both Murphy and City Councilors Rick Mark and Riley Hoagland would like to address is that lack of emergency information broadcasted on local radio stations.
“I really understand the frustration and the anger and I can imagine the terror people were feeling while sitting in their cars on Logan Road, not being able to move for hours and not getting the information they wanted,” Mark said. “I think several of us have acknowledged there was a glaring error not getting more information out on the radio.”
Mark entertained the idea of having a dedicated local radio channel to could be on all the time for weather, traffic and emergency information. Hoagland addressed the issue of City’s lack of social media presence during the evacuation.
“All we can do is say, yeah we hear that you’re disappointed and we hear that we could’ve done better and we’re still going to do that, we’re going to do better,” Hoagland said.
The City Council will meet again prior to the after action review during a regular scheduled meeting on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.