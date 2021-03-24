The City of Lincoln City is in search of a new city manager after Ron Chandler announced this week that his final day will be April 30.
Chandler, Lincoln City’s current city manger, will be starting a new job for the City of Silverton on May 1 after accepting the city manager position last week. During a March 9 public meet and greet with the City of Silverton, Chandler said he and his wife had been visiting the town for years and had been interested in relocating there.
“She was a big part in this decision, saying that this is a place we should look at,” Chandler told the Silverton city council.
Chandler said he also liked Silverton from a professional standpoint as well.
“When my wife and I decided to make a change, we started to look at the communities where the opportunities, the challenges, the people, the city council, would provide the types of opportunities for situations that we could enjoy… that we could help with. We found that to be the case with Silverton,” Chandler said.
Chandler will have just over a month left in Lincoln City to finish up some of his duties such as compiling the final budget plans for the city. During that time, the Lincoln City city council will be looking for a interim city manager who will serve a six month term, council president Judy Casper said during the March 22 council meeting.
“It’s probably wise to look internally,” Casper said of who Chandler’s replacement will be. “We have a very talented staff and very dependable department heads.”
Casper asked the council to send suggestions to her of possible replacements. The city council will then hold a discussion about it at the April 12 meeting. Casper said she will be contacting the recommended candidates who will be voted on by the the council.
“I can’t think of anyone else that would understand our process more than our skilled staff,” Casper said. “We’ve been through this process before, we’ve sought a city manager and there are steps that we need to take.”
Casper said she has also been in touch with the League of Oregon Cities, a retired mayor and other city managers who have been helping create a job description and list of qualifications. The April 12 meeting will be available for viewing by the public on the city’s website at lincolncity.org.
