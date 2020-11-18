With the conclusion of the 2020 general election, Lincoln City Mayor Dick Anderson found out he would be making the move to a new position in the Oregon State Senate in 2021. This left Lincoln City residents wondering who will take over as mayor this upcoming year.
Before the City proceeds with selecting a new mayor, City Manager Ron Chandler said the they will first wait for the Canvass of Returns, which is a record of the “total number of votes cast for each person and for and against each proposition, the name of each person elected to office, the office to which the person has been elected and a reference to each measure enacted or approved.”
“The Canvass of Returns is done by resolution after the City receives the ‘Official Abstract of Votes’ from the County Clerk,” Chandler said. “Historically, we’ve received this during the last week of November. We anticipate the canvass of returns will be held during the December 14th Council agenda.”
Once the official votes are tallied, the City enters the commencement of terms of office/oath of office phase, for newly elected positions. In 2021, Anne Marie Skinner will be a new name on the City Council as she was elected to fill an open Ward II position.
The term of office of a person elected to a city office at a regular city election commences at the first council meeting of the new calendar year immediately following the election. Before commencing the duties of office, Skinner will take an oath or shall affirm faithful performance of the duties of the office and support for the constitutions and laws of the United States and the State of Oregon.
Chandler said on January 11, 2021, the current City Council will call the meeting to order, roll call and pledge of allegiance, review the consent agenda and receive comments from outgoing elected officials. The oath of office will then be administered and Skinner will officially be a City Council member.
In that same January 11, 2021 meeting, the City Council will then decide how to proceed in filling the position of Lincoln City Mayor. According to the City Charter, “a vacancy in the council shall be filled by appointment by majority of the council, provided, however, that the council may in its discretion call a special election for the purpose of filling such vacancy.”
“The City Council can 1) nominate individuals to fill the vacancy and select someone from the nomination(s); 2) elect to receive applications and select someone from the applications, (usually after an interview with the City Council); or choose to hold a special election for the purpose of filling the vacancy,” Chandler said. “The City Council will decide how to proceed when a vacancy is created.”
Whoever is selected, their term shall begin immediately upon his or her appointment and shall continue through the unexpired term of the appointee’s predecessor (Mayor Anderson).
