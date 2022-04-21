Lincoln City Council voted Monday, April 13, for staff to bring forward an ordinance that would ban the sale and use of fireworks under emergency declaration this July and bring a ballot referral for the November election for voters to decide on a ban of the use of fireworks beginning in 2023.
City Attorney Richard Appicello said the council had agreed a couple of weeks ago to pursue banning the sale of fireworks.
State law already prohibits fireworks that explode or go up into the air, Appicello added. It is a criminal offence to possess these types of fireworks.
“Our fireworks problems are probably more those illegal under the state law, the things that shoot up in the air, fireworks bought in Washington and brought here,” Appicello said.
The banning of all fireworks would include even the small items.
“If we believe with the information we have on drought conditions, what our fire departments are telling us, if we believe that our city is in danger of fire, then we need to be thinking about ‘are we going to have an emergency ban this year?’” Councilor Elaine Starmer said.
The issue of banning fireworks has been split in Lincoln City almost right down the middle, Starmer added.
“This is not an easy decision,” Starmer said.
Councilor Rick Mark said he would be in favor of banning the consumer use of fireworks but to ban the sale this year.
“I think as city council, we can take the lead on banning the sale right now,” Mark said.
“We always have that emergency operations ordinance,” Appicello said. “When the situation calls for it, we can declare an emergency and ban sales of all kinds of things and prohibit use of fireworks as well.”
Council President Judy Casper said retailers selling fireworks may be able to cancel items if fireworks get banned in the city. She proposed the city ban the sale and use of fireworks this July.
“I think it’s time and appropriate that we at least try,” Casper said.
Lincoln City Police Department said all law enforcement is having a problem with enforcing firework use. Lincoln City Police Chief said he is leaning more toward educational campaigns and urged the council to put an all-out ban on a ballot to the voters.
The council voted 5-2 in favor of bringing an ordinance forward to the council that would ban the sale and use of fireworks under emergency declaration and to bring a ballot referral for the November election for the voters to decide on banning the use of fireworks in 2023.
