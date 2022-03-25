Lincoln City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would add regulations to address other vehicles for hire, such as Uber and Lyft. The council will consider the second reading at the council meeting Monday, March 28.
The city council had directed staff to update the taxicab ordinance to attend to other vehicles for hire, including transportation network companies like Uber and Lyft. A future resolution to tackle fees will be on a council agenda prior to the ordinance’s effective date. The application fee will be subject to public comment.
Councilor Rick Mark said if someone thinks they now want to be an Uber driver and want to apply, they must go to the city and get the proper license, show proof of insurance, go through a criminal background check and have their vehicle inspected. City Attorney Richard Appicello said this ordinance, like the existing ordinance, has hoops to jump through to operate in the city.
According to the ordinance, not person shall operate any vehicle for hire business in the city without possessing a valid license for that business and its vehicles, as well as any other license required by law, including but not limited to a business occupation tax permit. The license issued is valid for one year. Any renewal must be approved by the city prior to the expiration date in order for the taxi company or vehicle for hire to continue providing vehicle for hire services within the city. The application fee for the license will be established by the council.
“I’m trying to work with the finance department because the police department had wanted this ordinance not to be administered by the police department,” Appicello said. “We still have some changes to make. They have some suggestions about those applications as well which is why I’m asking that you approve first reading this evening and then set second reading for the 28th.”
The council approved the first reading of the ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.