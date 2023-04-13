The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced $3 million in grant funding to develop innovative strategies to cut climate pollution and build clean energy economies across Oregon. The Portland metro area was allotted $1 million.
Strategies
Section 60114 of the Inflation Reduction Act provides an investment of $5 billion to support efforts by states, municipalities, air pollution control agencies, and tribes to develop and implement strong, local greenhouse gas reduction strategies. This two-staged grant program provides funding of $250 million for noncompetitive planning grants, and $4.6 billion for competitive implementation grants.
The CPRG planning grants will support states, territories, Tribes, and air agencies, in the creation of comprehensive, innovative strategies for reducing pollution and ensuring that investments maximize benefits, especially for low-income and disadvantaged communities.
Clear message
“This funding sends a clear message that everyone deserves a seat at the table as we tackle the climate crisis,” EPA Region 10 Administrator Casey Sixkiller said. “This effort builds on an aggressive climate strategy already underway in Oregon, providing additional resources to the state to engage urban and rural communities, and develop climate solutions.”
The EPA announcedthe availability of the funds through the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants (CPRG) program earlier this month. Oregon submitted the state’s intent to participate in the new program on March 14. The state will use the funds to update its existing climate action plan.
“Prioritizing climate action is essential to conserving the natural beauty of our state,” Gov.Tina Kotek said. “Oregon’s environmental priorities require continued and urgent action – especially in the face of a worsening climate crisis, which disproportionately impacts communities of color and rural communities. Oregon thanks our federal partners for recognizing the growing need for resources to states to combat climate change and build climate resilience.”
“Climate chaos is wreaking havoc on our forests, our fishing, and our farming. We have to do all we can to combat it,” Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley said. “These funds will help communities in Oregon, both rural and urban, reduce the global warming gases driving that chaos.”
“These federal resources for Oregon represent the latest solid example of how the Inflation Reduction Act is supporting our state’s transition to a green economy – generating jobs and cleaner air,” Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden said. “I’m proud to have worked to pass this landmark legislation and will keep battling to ensure Oregonians get our full share of its transformational and generational investments.”
“I am pleased that funding provided by the Inflation Reduction Act is being rapidly deployed to fight climate change,” Oregon U.S. Congressman Earl Blumenauer said. “The Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program will help Oregon’s communities and Tribes develop strategies and tools to reduce climate pollution and accelerate our clean energy transition.”
“This funding to reduce climate pollution is great news for Oregonians,” Oregon U.S. Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici said. “The Inflation Reduction Act will help our state cut emissions and other harmful air pollution while growing the clean energy economy.”
“This grant will help bring Oregonians together to strengthen the state’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Oregon Department of Energy Director Janine Benner said. “As recent analysis by the Oregon Global Warming Commission shows, the programs and policies we have in place put us on a path to achieving our emission reduction goals and transitioning to an equitable clean energy future. This funding will support bringing all voices to the table as we build upon existing plans and ensure that the programs deliver on their goals. The Oregon Department of Energy looks forward to partnering with the EPA and our fellow state agencies to support this important work.”
“Oregon already is a leader on climate protection and these grants will help further Oregon’s progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in all Oregon communities,” Oregon Department of Environmental Quality Director Leah Feldon said. “At DEQ we are tackling climate change through our Clean Fuels Program, which lowers the amount of carbon emitted by cars and trucks, and our Climate Protection Program, which puts a cap on emissions from burning fossil fuels and lowers that cap each year. These are proven methods for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and they already are having an impact in Oregon.”
EPA Region 10 expects to award and administer the state funding agreements in summer 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.