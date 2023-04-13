The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced $3 million in grant funding to develop innovative strategies to cut climate pollution and build clean energy economies across Oregon. The Portland metro area was allotted $1 million.

Developing Strategies

Section 60114 of the Inflation Reduction Act provides an investment of $5 billion to support efforts by states, municipalities, air pollution control agencies, and tribes to develop and implement strong, local greenhouse gas reduction strategies.

Strategies

