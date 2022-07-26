Lincoln County agreed Wednesday, July 20, to withdraw the 2022 climate straw vote for the county to become carbon neutral by 2035. The board of commissioners had previously agreed to put the vote on the November ballot, at the request of Citizens for a Better Lincoln County. The group has since requested the vote be withdrawn.
Efforts to achieve carbon neutrality would have included all efforts that go toward reducing carbon in the atmosphere, such as electrification of utilities, transportation, heating, comprehensive recycling, working toward a circular economy, plant-based diets and more.
Chair Claire Hall said the Citizens for a Better Lincoln County have not been able to motivate many people to actively work on the measure.
“I think it’s unfortunate that they didn’t have the [number] of volunteers and support they were hoping to,” Commissioner Kaety Jacobson said. “This is by their request that we pull it off, so I think it makes sense to do that.”
Commissioner Doug Hunt addressed the vote’s focus on climate change, using Great Britain’s recent highest temperatures experienced Tuesday, July 19.
“It’s a serious problem and disappoints me that there wasn’t engagement by our citizens,” Hunt said. “I can understand the need to cancel.”
Jacobson said there are two different climate projects the county had in their ARPA funding that they are going to work on. One is for a climate adaption planning framework. The other is to start working on getting the county’s fleet converted over to electric vehicles.
“Even though the straw vote is not moving forward, we have stuff at the county we are committed to do,” Jacobson said.
The commissioners agreed to withdraw the straw vote.
