Carbon neutral
Photo: Metro Creative

Lincoln County agreed Wednesday, July 20, to withdraw the 2022 climate straw vote for the county to become carbon neutral by 2035. The board of commissioners had previously agreed to put the vote on the November ballot, at the request of Citizens for a Better Lincoln County. The group has since requested the vote be withdrawn.

Efforts to achieve carbon neutrality would have included all efforts that go toward reducing carbon in the atmosphere, such as electrification of utilities, transportation, heating, comprehensive recycling, working toward a circular economy, plant-based diets and more.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Poll

Do you have an emergency preparedness plan for your household?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.