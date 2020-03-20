To prevent the spread of disease and enable testing, temporary testing centers have been set up in Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties. Testing at these temporary locations will be done with a clinician’s order only.
Testing supplies and laboratory capacity are currently limited. Samaritan Helth said they will prioritize testing to those with symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and those who are part of the following groups of patients until supplies and capacity increases:
- Patients older than 60 years of age
- Patients involved in an illness cluster in a facility or institution, such as a nursing home, dormitory, group home, etc.
- Health care workers
- Patients in public safety occupations like law enforcement, firefighters, EMS
Patients who have known coronavirus symptoms – fever, cough and/or shortness of breath – are asked to call their primary care provider or do a MyChart “Coronavirus Concerns” E-Visit to be assessed and routed to appropriate care.
Patients must call or do an E-Visit first in order to be assessed for approval of appropriateness of testing. Patients who show up without a scheduled appointment will be turned away. Samaritan patients can visit samhealth.org/MyChart to set up a MyChart account. Patients new to Samaritan may call 541-768-7080 to set up an account. Patients without a primary care provider or those who are unable to access MyChart online may call 855-543-2780.
If a test is ordered, the patient will be contacted to schedule a date, time and location for the specimen to be collected.
A pilot temporary COVID-19 Testing Center was put in place last week in Lebanon to conduct testing for Veterans Administration care facility patients. The expansion of the testing centers will enable safe access for patients who need testing throughout the communities Samaritan serves.
"As a community, we appreciate everyone practicing social distancing and doing their part to build healthier communities together," Samaritan Health officials said.
A wealth of information about coronavirus, how to prepare and take care of your family, what to do if you feel ill, caring for family members at home and much more is available at the Oregon Health Authority and CDC websites or by calling 211. Samaritan-specific information may be found at samhealth.org/Coronavirus.
