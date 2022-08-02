A continuing staffing shortage has forced the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Lincoln City office to close at 2 p.m. today, Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Last spring, the DMV announced upcoming staffing shortage issues in the following release.
Staff shortages at Oregon DMV offices are forcing the agency to temporarily reduce business hours at 10 of its 60 field offices and temporarily close six smaller offices.
“As we enter DMV’s busiest time of year with a severe staff shortage, we recommend going online to DMV2U more than ever,” DMV Administrator Amy Joyce said. “Every time you need a DMV service, see if you can get it done at DMV2U.Oregon.gov. We’ve added over two dozen services in the past three years.”
Some services, like adding the Real ID option to your license, must be done in person. Before you go to DMV, make sure your local office is open by visiting the office’s page at OregonDMV.com.
Temporary office closures
Starting May 31, DMV will temporarily close these offices so that remaining staff can reinforce larger nearby offices:
- Ashland
- Cave Junction
- Lebanon
- Redmond
- Sandy
- Stayton
Reduced business hours
As of May 31, these will be the business hours for the following offices:
Astoria: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except opening at 10 a.m. Wednesdays; closed 12:30-2 each day for lunch
Canyonville: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; closed 12:30-1:30 each day for lunch
Downtown Portland: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays
Heppner: Open 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays only; closed 11:30-12:30 each day for lunch
Hermiston: Open at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays
Junction City: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays
Klamath Falls: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except opening at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays; closed 12:30-2 each day for lunch
Lake Oswego: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays
Lincoln City: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; closed noon-1:30 each day for lunch
Milton-Freewater: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; closed 12:30-2 each day for lunch
“We’re preparing for the busiest time of year for DMV by temporarily redeploying staff to fewer offices,” Joyce said. “Lately we’ve been closing offices – without notice – across the state when we don’t have enough staff that day. We need to stabilize the staffing so customers can know ahead of time which offices are open. As we recruit and train new employees, we will work to reopen offices and restore full business hours, and that will take several months at least.”
Drive tests in particular are in high demand in the summer as many teens get a license for the first time. Drive test appointments fill up fast at DMV, so please consider an approved Oregon testing company. It costs more than a drive test at DMV, but you likely will get an appointment sooner – and maybe on an evening or weekend.
DMV keeps a list of approved third-party test providers here.
DMV Job openings in your area
“DMV has been experiencing the same shortage of applicants for job openings as other employers statewide and nationwide,” Joyce said. “The people working at your local DMV live in your community – and could use your help.”
Apply for a job at ODOT today at www.odotjobs.com - select "Department of Transportation" under the Company menu.
“In the meantime, please be kind and patient to your local DMV staff – they are your neighbors, friends and maybe even family.”
