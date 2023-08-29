The Newport Parks and Recreation Department announces that the closure of City of Newport's Aquatic Center, at 225 SE Avery Street in Newport.
The center closed Aug. 29, for maintenance repairs and is scheduled to resume services Sept. 11. During the closure, the lap pool and activity pool will be drained.
