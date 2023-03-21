The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) will temporarily close two popular coastal campgrounds this fall and winter for construction projects.

Beverly Beach

Beverly Beach will be closed Sept. 5, through May 24, 2024 to upgrade the park and campground power and water lines.

Beverly Beach, seven miles north of Newport, will be closed Sept. 5, through May 24, 2024 to upgrade the park and campground power and water lines as part of the Go Bond projects, which include improvements at 11 parks around the state.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Given the sting of inflation, are you saving more or less for the future?

You voted:

Featured Inserts



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.