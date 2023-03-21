The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) will temporarily close two popular coastal campgrounds this fall and winter for construction projects.
Beverly Beach, seven miles north of Newport, will be closed Sept. 5, through May 24, 2024 to upgrade the park and campground power and water lines as part of the Go Bond projects, which include improvements at 11 parks around the state.
All facilities will be closed at Beverly Beach.
Bullards Beach, two miles north of Bandon,will close be closed Oct. 15, through March 15, for a main sewer line upgrade.
While the campgrounds will be closed at Bullards Beach, visitors can still enjoy the day-use area, boat ramp, lighthouse and horse camp, which will remain open.
OPRD officials said while they understand that it takes time to plan a trip and wanted to give potential visitors enough notice to find alternative parks for their fall and winter visits.
"OPRD knows that these campgrounds are well loved places that will be missed this fall and winter season," the OPRD said in a release. "The closures will allow crews to improve the parks for seasons to come.
“Thank you for your patience as we make improvements to the campground that will enhance the park experience for all of our visitors,” Bullards Beach Park Manager Nick Schoeppner said.
