Visitors hoping to camp last minute at the Oregon Coast can now check online to view and book same-day openings when sites are available at the coast.
Previously, visitors could only make online reservations 24 hours or more in advance of their arrival. Now coast visitors can make online reservations on the same day that they plan to camp.
The new option is part of a pilot program at the coast by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD). The goal is to offer campers the security of knowing they have a site booked before they leave home, and to give park staff more time to offer interpretive opportunities and maintain park facilities and landscapes and provide a safe camping experience.
“Same-day reservations at the coast give those traveling the peace of mind that there is a place ready for them when they arrive,” OPRD Coastal Region Director Dennis Comfort said.
The Oregon Coast is the busiest region in the Oregon State Parks system with an estimated 1.9 million camper nights reserved each year across the 17 campgrounds. A camper night is one camper for one night, so a group of four camping two nights totals eight camper nights.
Tent and RV campers can make a same-day reservation online up until 11:59 p.m. on the day they arrive at the coast by visiting
Yurt and cabin reservations must be made before 6 p.m. the day of arrival due to the staffing required to assist with keys or codes. Visitors can also make a reservation by calling (800) 452-5687 Monday through Friday.
You can also make same-day reservations at the park if there are campsites available. OPRD is installing free limited Wi-Fi for reservation access at all beach campground registration booths. Look for the reservation signs for login information. Those who wish to pay with cash or check must find a ranger during booth operating hours. Ranger availability is limited depending on time and location.
OPRD will waive the $8 reservation fee for all same-day reservations at the coast during the pilot program.
For more information about the new option, visit the OPRD online FAQs. If visitors have any additional questions or concerns about the new option, they can contact the information center at park.info@oregon.gov.
