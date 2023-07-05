Coast Camping

The new option is part of a pilot program at the coast.

 Courtesy from OPRD

Visitors hoping to camp last minute at the Oregon Coast can now check online to view and book same-day openings when sites are available at the coast.

Previously, visitors could only make online reservations 24 hours or more in advance of their arrival. Now coast visitors can make online reservations on the same day that they plan to camp.

