The National Weather Service (NWS) Portland has issued its annual winter outlook, which includes an update about the drought along the North Oregon Coast and inland.
The NWS report shows that while Tillamook County is mostly out of the severe drought, Lincoln County continues to have sever conditions.
Those conditions heighten wildfire danger and can impact the regions economy, according to the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis (OOEA).
On one level, drought has a direct impact due to lost crops and reduced farm income, according to a June 2021 report from OOEA.
"However the impacts could be seen across the entire supply chain, from reduced sales to those input suppliers, and reduced product heading to food processors and the like," the OOEA report states. "Depending upon the severity, and how widespread the drought is, it can have price impacts even in global commodity markets, ultimately pushing consumer prices higher. The little bit of a silver lining is farmers will get better prices on the product they are able to harvest and sell."
