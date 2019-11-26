A Coast Guard aircrew hoisted an injured woman off Yaquina Bay's North Jetty Monday afternoon.
An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Sector North Bend hoisted the injured 43-year-old woman, who reportedly broke her ankle, and transported her to Samaritan Hospital in Newport.
Watchstanders at the Sector North Bend command center received notification of the agency assist from Newport 911 dispatch at approximately 2 p.m. Newport Fire and Rescue personnel were the initial responders and provided stabilizing care to the injured woman. The fire and rescue personnel requested Coast Guard assistance with transportation of the injured woman off the jetty.
The Coast Guard reminds visitors to the Oregon Coast during this Thanksgiving week to be aware of the dangers that lurk near the ocean, including jetties. All are advised to exercise increased vigilance due to the expected arrival of a large storm that could be carrying hurricane force winds.
