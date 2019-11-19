A Coast Guard aircrew medically evacuated an injured fisherman Tuesday morning off the commercial fishing vessel Arctic Storm 10 miles southwest of Newport.
An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Facility Newport rendezvoused with the Arctic Storm at 7:36 a.m., and hoisted a 21-year-old male off the fishing vessel and transported him to Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital in Newport for treatment. The man reportedly suffered a severe hand injury and needed a higher level of care within 24 hours.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received the original report of injury at 3:42 p.m. Monday, while the Arctic Storm was approximately 34 miles west of Newport. A medevac was determined to be the best course of action upon further amplifying information about the injury. The Dolphin aircrew launched at 7 a.m., Tuesday to conduct the medevac.
The condition of the injured fisherman is unknown at this time, but he was stable at the time of patient transfer.
The weather conditions included 25-mph winds and 10 to 13-foot seas.
