The Coast Guard has scheduled marine safety and survival training in five different cities along the Oregon Coast and is offering six separate two-day trainings beginning Oct. 24.
The trainings are designed for commercial fishermen, not the general public, and are scheduled to be held on the following dates, at the following locations and with the following contacts for scheduling and questions:
Oct. 24-25 in Newport at the Englund Marine Store. Celia 541-574-6534, Ext. 57410.
Oct. 29-30 in Garibaldi at the Garibaldi Fire House. Curt 503-240-9373.
Oct. 31- Nov. 1 in Astoria at the Armory. Amanda 503-325-8573.
Nov. 5-6 in Gold Beach at the Curry County Fairground’s Forestry Building. Steve Kee 541-756-9224.
Nov. 7-8 in Charleston at Coast Guard Station Coos Bay. Steve Kee 541-756-9224.
Nov. 13-14 in Newport at the Englund Marine Store. Celia 541-574-6534, Ext. 57410.
The public is advised that flares, fires on the beaches and jetties, and smoke on vessels in port will be visible near these locations on the above dates as part of the training.
The training gives commercial fishermen the opportunity to receive valuable hands-on safety equipment and emergency drill training in select Oregon fishing ports leading up to the commercial Dungeness crab season.
Participants will practice with emergency equipment required onboard most commercial fishing vessels, such as personal flotation devices, life rafts, immersion suits, distress signals, EPIRBs and fire extinguishers. They will learn and practice man-overboard recovery procedures, abandoning ship, firefighting and flood control through onboard emergency drills and practical demonstrations.
“This is required training for documented commercial fishing vessels that operate beyond the boundary line,” said Curt Farrell, Coast Guard Fishing Vessel Safety Coordinator for Oregon and Southwest Washington.
"Fishermen who have already taken the course are encouraged to attend again to sharpen their skills. A refresher course is recommended every five years. A study by The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health determined that after five years, the effectiveness of training in reducing fatalities declines significantly."
Upon completion of the course, participants will receive certification to conduct emergency drills aboard commercial fishing vessels.
