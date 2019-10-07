The Coast Guard rescued a man and his dog Sunday afternoon after the man’s vessel ran aground on submerged pilings near Toledo.
A Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew retrieved the man and dog off the fishing vessel Mickey, which is listing and stuck in mud in the Yaquina River.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received the call for help at 1:52 p.m. and directed the launch of the boat crew, which arrived on scene at 2:16 p.m.
No injuries or pollution has been reported; however, the vessel has a reported 100 gallons of fuel on board.
The owner of the vessel will work with the Port of Toledo to salvage the 36-foot double-ended troller.
The Coast Guard reminds mariners to carry up-to-date navigation charts or have properly functioning navigation equipment onboard the vessel.
