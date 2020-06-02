The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 17-year-old male after completing more than 9.5 hours of combined intensive searches in the vicinity of Norton Gulch.
Coast Guard Sector North Bend coordinated three searches throughout Sunday night and Monday morning to assist the Coos County Sheriff's Office. Sector North Bend directed an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Station Coos Bay 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew to respond at 8 p.m. Air and boatcrews saturated the Sunset Bay State Park area several times in an effort to locate the teenager.
The search is suspended pending further information.
"Suspending a search is always a difficult decision," said Cmdr. Michael Baird, operations officer for Sector North Bend. "The decision to suspend is made with great care and consideration, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this young man."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.