The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) reports that a Portland man has died in a shooting at Cape Meares.

Crime Scene

Deputies located a deceased male adult in the residence.

At 10:06 a.m. July 8, TCSO deputies were dispatched to a residence on 4th St. NW in Cape Meares for a report of shots fired and suspicious activity.

Assisting the Investigation

TCSO chaplains also responded and assisted with the investigation.
