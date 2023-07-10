The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) reports that a Portland man has died in a shooting at Cape Meares.
At 10:06 a.m. July 8, TCSO deputies were dispatched to a residence on 4th St. NW in Cape Meares for a report of shots fired and suspicious activity.
Upon arrival by deputies, a deceased male adult was located in the residence. The initial investigation revealed that the 47-year-old Portland area male was possibly the victim of homicidal violence. The identity of the victim was not immediately revealed by investigators.
The Tillamook County Major Crimes Team (TCMCT) was activated, and additional investigators converged on the location. The Oregon State Police Forensic Laboratory was to process the crime scene.
Jonathan Blake Morriss, 31, of Portland, was identified as a person of interest and is in custody at the Tillamook County Jail currently on unrelated charges.
"In order to help protect the integrity of this investigation, and to ensure proper family notification, we will be limiting information released until it is appropriate to do so," the TCMCT stated in a release.
The Tillamook County Major Crimes Team is comprised of members of the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, Tillamook Police, Oregon State Police and Manzanita Police and our Tillamook 911 Dispatchers. TCSO chaplains also responded and assisted with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.