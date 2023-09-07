We may soon learn more about the mystery of what has caused sinkholes to form at the top of Cape Kiwanda, a popular Central Coast dunes vising area in Pacific City.
The soil appears to be falling into large, unstable voids beneath the cliff caused by strong ocean waves. The first sinkhole, discovered in late January, measures about 25 feet across and 15 feet deep.
A second sinkhole, discovered in early May, is about 10 inches away from the first, and measures about 10 feet across and about 30 feet deep. That sinkhole developed within the safety fence of the first sinkhole in the northwest corner of the lower dune.
Cape Kiwanda is a sandstone outcropping, which is naturally much weaker and prone to sudden changes compared with hardier rock like basalt. While any natural area carries risk, enjoying Cape Kiwanda safely requires visitors to pay special attention.
Even though the spot is marked with barriers, the sinkholes could change at any moment, and others could appear, according to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD), which manages the area.
The News Guard reached out to OPRD North Coast District Manager Justin Parker for the latest details about the sinkholes and what will happen next.
The News Guard: What is the status of the sinkholes at Kiwanda State Natural Area at Pacific City?
Justin Parker: No substantial change since earlier this summer. As the sand dries out seasonally there is some movement/drifts.
The News Guard: Have there been any new sinkholes at the site?
Parker: No.
The News Guard: What have your investigators found that is causing the sinkholes?
Parker: There is a draft report from the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI) that was developed for OPRD. This report is still in draft form and is being reviewed by OPRD. The report will be shared with the public when finalized.
The News Guard: What has been done to protect the public in the area?
Parker: There is a safety barrier in place along with hazard signs to inform the public of the situation.
The News Guard: Are the sinkholes blocked off permanently?
Parker: The plan is to construct a permanent fence once the best location is determined. This may happen this fall.
