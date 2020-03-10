The Oregon Department of Revenue (DOR) will host a series of meetings in the third week of March on the Oregon Coast to provide information to business taxpayers and tax professionals about the administrative rules for Oregon’s new Corporate Activity Tax (CAT).
The meetings are being held in cooperation with the small business development centers at Southwestern Oregon Community College (SOCC), Oregon Coast Community College (OCCC), Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC), and Clatsop Community College (CCC).
“Our CAT team is once again personally engaging taxpaying communities. We want to provide taxpayers with the information and tools necessary to comply with the law and will ask taxpayers to provide us with feedback on the temporary rules completed to date,” said Nia Ray, director of the Oregon Department of Revenue.
The date, time and locations of the meetings include:
• Monday, March 16, 11 to 12:30 p.m., Lakeview Rooms E and F in Empire Hall, Southwestern Oregon Community College, 1988 Newmark Avenue in Coos Bay.
• Monday, March 16, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
• Wednesday, March 18, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Riverside Room B, Seaside Convention Center, 415 First Avenue in Seaside.
The meetings are part of a second statewide tour by the department’s CAT policy team. Department representatives used input collected from stakeholders during a 12-stop tour in fall 2019 in prioritizing and writing the rules. March’s meetings will include a presentation and discussion of the initial temporary rules.
The department does not provide tax advice, however, attendees will have a chance to ask questions about and share input on the rules and how they apply broadly to various business scenarios.
Additional meetings are planned in Klamath Falls, Ashland, Eugene, Gresham, Portland, and Keizer. Meetings were held in Bend, Ontario, La Grande and The Dalles earlier this month. Visit the CAT page of the Department of Revenue website to see the complete schedule.
Visit www.oregon.gov/dor to get tax forms, check the status of your refund, or make tax payments; call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish); 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon; or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. For TTY (hearing or speech impaired), call 800-886-7204.
