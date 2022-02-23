Coastal Support Services gave an update on the Homeless Pilot Project during a Lincoln City Council meeting Monday, Feb. 14. If House Bill 4123 passes, Lincoln County is set to receive a two-year $1 million grant for coordinated homeless response systems.
Executive Director Amanda Cherryholmes said Coastal Support Services was formerly known as the Lincoln City Warming Shelter. The nonprofit started its efforts in the winter of 2016.
“In December of 2019, we rebranded our organization and changed our name to Coastal Support Services in order to be more inclusive of all the services we provide in addition to our seasonal warming shelter,” Cherryholmes said. “Shortly after rebranding, COVID-19 hit hard, forcing us to finish out our warming shelter season using motel vouchers in partnership with Lincoln County.”
A mobile meal program was created to deliver lunches, personal protective equipment and basic necessities to seven locations throughout Lincoln City. The program continued until September 2020 when the Echo Mountain Fire took place.
“After getting back from being evacuated, we partnered with Marci Baker of Marci’s Bar and Bistro to open Rise (Resilient Individuals Serving Everyone), which was a combined effort to help those who were fire victims, people negatively affected by COVID-19 and of course, our local homeless population,” Cherryholmes said.
Cherryholmes said it became apparent that the nonprofit find a stable location for providing a shower, laundry services and meals. Through help from a private donor, they were able to find a location for the Navigation Center.
“In a year and a half, we have served 443 people,” Cherryholmes said. “Fifty-eight percent of them were men, 42 percent of them women versus when we first got started, when it was more like a 70-30.”
Coastal Support Services is seeing a lot more women than ever before. Staff takes data on the people who come in.
“During the last six years, we have assisted and advocated for multiple service expansions within our own organization as well as partner agencies to help create better resources for the people of our community,” Cherryholmes said.
They have also achieved some sort of milestone each year. Opening in 2016, they also established the Resource Center in 2017. In 2018, they helped bring the introduction of Helping Hands to Lincoln City. In 2021, the Navigation Center was established in Lincoln City. This year, Coastal Support Services sent a letter of interest for the Homeless Pilot Project for the House Bill 4123 funding.
House Bill 4123 requires Oregon Department of Administrative Services to provide a two-year $1 million grant to specified local governments and nonprofit corporations for the creation of a coordinated homeless response systems, including a central office and point of contact, representative advisory board, and plans for coordination with any local continuum of care organization. It requires grant money to be used for staffing, communication, community engagement, policy development and technical assistance efforts. Within one year of receiving a grant, a coordinated homeless response system, through the advisory board, shall adopt a five-year strategic plan that will set goals for addressing such things as funding to support the ongoing operations of the coordinated homeless response system, increasing or streamlining resources and services to people at risk or are experiencing homelessness within the participating cities and counties.
Cherryholmes said Lincoln County is priority No. 4 on the list of receiving a $1 million grant should House bill 4123 pass. Benton County, Coos County, Deschutes County, the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council, Polk County, Tillamook County and Umatilla County are also included in the proposal to receive $1 million each.
Since the inception of the Navigation Center in 2017, Coastal Support Services has made it their goal to coordinate with all agencies in Lincoln County to create a coordination of homeless response in the county, Cherryholmes added. The nonprofit has been the point coordination office for wrap around services.
The Coastal Support Services Navigation Center is open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at 1808 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City.
House Bill 4123 was referred to the Ways and Means Committee on Feb. 14.
