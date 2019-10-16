The Coho Oceanfront Lodge has completed a multi-million-dollar expansion that includes a spacious front lobby, enhanced fire pit area, new oceanfront suites and a remodeled breakfast room.
The expansion and renovation was led by VIP Hospitality Group (VIP), along with Denny Han as the project architect, and PDG Construction Services as the project general contractor. With this completed renovation, the entire building is now accessible by elevator.
The new lobby facelift and expansion features what VIP calls "an eclectic, casual mid-century modern beach vibe that has now doubled in size."
Freshly brewed coffee by Portland Roasting Company is always available, as well as filtered ice water in the inviting space. The hotel will also soon be bringing back its weekly guest social featuring local wines, craft beers and hors d’oeuvres.
The new communal fire pit area is positioned directly on the ocean side, providing unobstructed panoramic views of the Pacific Coastline and Cascade Head. The space features multiple seating areas, an LED-lit stairwell and a glass facade. An ADA accessible fire pit is located at the top of the cliff.
The newly renovated breakfast area, designed with the whole family in mind, now includes a large communal table. Fresh fruit, pastries, eggs, sausage, waffles and fresh-to-order smoothies with natural seasonal ingredients will soon be available, according to VIP.
In addition, four new oceanfront suites have been added to the boutique hotel. The rooms feature oversized soaking tubs with sunset views, a gas fireplace, luxurious bathroom, sitting area and embroidered bathrobes for guests to use. The Coho Oceanfront Lodge also offers select pet-friendly units.
For more information or to book a stay at The Coho Oceanfront Lodge call 1-800-848-7006 or visit thecoholodge.com.
About VIP Hospitality Group
VIP Hospitality Group manages The Coho Oceanfront Lodge and multiple hotels on the Oregon Coast, including Inn at Wecoma in Lincoln City and Inn at Nye Beach in Newport. VIP also manages EVEN Hotel Eugene, The Majestic Inn and Spa in Anacortes, Wash., and the Saratoga Inn in Langley, Wash.
Learn more about VIP Hospitality Group at viphgroup.com.
