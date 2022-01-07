Nearly a year ago, Samaritan Cancer Program announced its collaboration with Oregon Oncology Specialists, helping patients of Samaritan’s tri-county region to access comprehensive cancer care close to home.
Oregon Oncology Specialists has a long history of providing exceptional cancer care and, like the Samaritan Cancer Program, has a passion for delivering compassionate, patient-centered care.
“It’s rewarding to see our cancer patients and our care team thrive as a result of this collaboration,” said Barbara Croney, vice president of Ancillary Services and Academic Affairs. “Our shared approach to patient care and leveraging the experience and leadership capabilities of Oregon Oncology Specialists is yet another way we are advancing our well-established cancer program at Samaritan.”
The collaboration also expands the number of cancer care clinicians seeing patients at each of the Samaritan Hematology & Oncology Consultants’ five locations in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties. They include Robert Davis, MD; Eric Gershman, MD; Catherine O’Brien, MD; William “Bud” Pierce, MD, PhD; John Strother, MD; Natasha Tiffany, MD; Herschel Wallen, MD; Marisa Adlesich, PA-C; Ryan Cain, PA-C; Stacie Fulcher, PA-C; Tabitha Phillips, PA-C; Holly Almond, MSN, FNP; and Sharyn Shepherd, FNP. In addition, cancer care will be provided by two longstanding contracted clinicians, Tina Passalaris, MD, and Thomas Jones, MD.
The cancer care team sees patients with all types of cancer and blood disorders. With the addition of these clinicians, patients can typically schedule consultations for first appointments within five days or less.
“We are proud and humbled to offer patients an outstanding array of diagnostic, treatment and follow-up cancer services,” said John Strother, oncologist and medical director for Samaritan Hematology & Oncology Consultants. “We are committed to improving the experience for our patients by providing competent, complete and compassionate care.”
In addition to comprehensive hematology and oncology services, the Samaritan Cancer Program combines innovative research with coordinated patient care, from medical oncology, to radiation therapy, specialty breast care, surgery, orthopedic oncology, survivorship planning, laboratory, diagnostic imaging, lymphedema care, speech therapy, supportive services, plus a hospitality house in Corvallis, Mario Pastega House, that offers low-cost stays for eligible patients while in treatment.
To learn more about the cancer care team or services available through the Samaritan Cancer Program, visit samhealth.org/Cancer
Meet the cancer care team: Robert Davis, MD, recently completed fellowship training. Dr. Davis is fluent in Spanish and understands the intersection of medicine and culture in the Spanish-speaking community.
Eric Gershman, MD, has 28 years of medical oncology and hematology experience. He enjoys doing community education about oncology screening and wellness.
Catherine O’Brien, MD, is an accomplished specialist who has been recognized for excellence throughout her career. She combines leading-edge care with careful consideration of each patient’s needs.
William “Bud” Pierce, MD, PhD, is a pioneering figure in cancer care in the Willamette Valley, with a medical career spanning four decades. He is highly regarded by patients and peers for his commitment to excellence.
John Strother, MD, is the medical director for Samaritan Hematology & Oncology Consultants. He combines the latest breakthroughs in cancer treatment with respect and compassion for every patient.
Natasha Tiffany, MD, is committed to medical excellence and providing personalized care. She also teaches at Oregon Health & Science University.
Herschel Wallen, MD, has a background in cancer research and brings more than 20 years of medical oncology and hematology experience.
Marisa Adlesich, PA-C, has a background in urgent care and occupational medicine, and is excited to be part of the hematology and oncology team.
Ryan Cain, PA-C, specializes in bone marrow biopsies and lumbar punctures with intrathecal chemotherapy. He also provides follow-up to bone marrow transplant and cellular therapy patients.
Stacie Fulcher, PA-C, stays current on the latest information and data about cancer treatment and medications to improve patient outcomes through individualized care.
Tabitha Phillips, PA-C, has a background in family, inpatient and emergency medicine, and is excited to part of the hematology and oncology team.
Holly Almond, MSN, FNP, is an advanced oncology certified nurse practitioner with nearly 30 years of experience working in hematology, oncology and bone marrow transplant services. She has a special interest in cancer survivorship and managing post-treatment side effects.
Sharyn Shepherd, FNP, specializes in immunotherapy, a treatment that uses the immune system to fight cancer. She uses a holistic approach in her practice.
