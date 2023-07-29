Many hands make light work. And the impact adds up.
Many hands make light work. And the impact adds up.
The Oregon Department of Forestry's (ODF) Federal Forest Restoration (FFR) Program is reducing fire risks and creating jobs for local communities, according to a release from the state agency.
A monitoring report by the University of Oregon’s Ecosystem Workforce Program shows the program has supported 377 jobs and added $30.5 million to the regional economy.
State investment yields a suite of benefits
The report notes that the program invested $6.4 million of state funds and leveraged an additional $4.22 million in federal funds from federal land management agencies using the Good Neighbor Authority (GNA). GNA enables the state to do work on federal lands, including restoration treatments to improve resiliency and sell federal timber to pay for restoration projects. The program investments between 2021 and 2023:
Supported 377 jobs and contributed $30.5 million to the regional economy when activities associated with GNA timber sales are included.
Investments in Forest Service and BLM projects led to:
Supporting collaborative groups bolsters work on federal forests
The program also provided grants to 12 collaborative groups which produced restoration plans for over 1.2 million acres of federal forestland across 25 NEPA planning areas. These plans led to:
Looking to the future
Looking ahead, the Federal Forest Restoration Program aims to deepen its impact. Over the next two years, the program goals include:
