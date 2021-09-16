4-7 p.m. Tuesdays,
October 19-November 2
Room 140, OCCC Newport Campus, 400 SE College Way
The OCCC Small Business Development Center, with support from Northwest Oregon Works, is pleased to present this four-part workshop designed to help launch new childcare businesses here in Lincoln County, and to help ensure their long-term success.
“The tight labor market we’ve seen in recent months is unprecedented,” said Misty Lambrecht, OCCC’s Small Business Management Coordinator and the creator of the childcare series. “There are myriad reasons for the difficulties local employers have had in finding and keeping good employees. One of these reasons, though, is a paucity of quality childcare – a shortage exacerbated by the pandemic. If this workshop can help launch even one home-based childcare business, that could mean as many as 10 workers could return to their jobs, secure in the knowledge that their children are safe and secure.”
The series will run four consecutive Tuesdays, Oct. 19 to Nov. 2, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the OCCC Central County Campus in Newport. The program features an in-depth session on regulations, finance, and licensure, led by guest presenters from Linn-Benton Community College. Another will feature general information about business formation, operation, and finances, led by Lambrecht. A third workshop focuses on insurance and legal considerations. Participants will also register for an LBCC-hosted infant and child CPR/First Aid session, via independent study.
Thanks to support from Northwest Oregon Works, there is no cost to attend the workshops (excluding a $55 fee for the First Aid independent study requirement). OCCC thanks Jose Hernandez, of LBCC, for his assistance.
To register, visit oregoncoast.edu/childcare-startups, or call 541-994-4166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.