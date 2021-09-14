The Fall term at Oregon Coast Community College begins on Sept. 27. Students from all walks of life will gather for the term in a robust lineup of in-person and online course offerings. Some will be beginning (or re-starting) a two-year transfer degree, saving thousands as they pursue an eventual four-year university degree. Others will be working to become a teacher here in Lincoln County, through OCCC’s “teach at the beach” program, created in concert with the Lincoln County School District. Still others will be pursuing a two-year degree in business, a certificate in Early Childhood Education, or one of a number of other disciplines.
Though the start of the term is just around the corner, there is still time from brand-new and returning students to get registered for the new term.
The last opportunity to get admitted for the fall term, meet with an advisor, and register for classes – all in one convenient event – is coming on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon at OCCC’s Central County Campus, at 400 SE College Way, in Newport.
Participants will then be invited to return at 1 p.m. for a new-student orientation, which will run to 3 p.m.
To learn more, call 541-867-8501.
Pre-registration for the Sept. 14 event is not required, and all are welcome to attend. Participants are encouraged to bring unofficial transcripts of high school records or other colleges attended, if available.
