An Siletz resident faces criminal charges after police say the vehicle she was operating collided with a Lincoln City Police patrol vehicle.
On Saturday, September 3, at around 1:07 a.m., a Lincoln City Police officer assigned to Labor Day Weekend Enhanced DUII Enforcement Operation was looking for impaired drivers.
While the officer was driving southbound on NW Jetty Ave, a white Ford Fiesta was westbound on NW 30th St. The driver of the Fiesta failed to stop at the stop sign at NW Jetty Ave and collided with the Lincoln City Police patrol vehicle in the intersection.
The impact of the collision pushed both vehicles into a hotel parking lot and both vehicles sustained extensive damage, according to LCPD.
Following the crash, the driver of the Ford Fiesta, later identified Cora Long, 24, of Siletz, exhibited signs of intoxication. Oregon State Police responded to investigate the crash and the impairment of the Ford Fiesta driver.
Long and the involved officer were both transported to North Lincoln Hospital for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The LCPD officer was later released after treatment.
Long was subsequently arrested by OSP and charged with DUII, Reckless Driving, and Reckless Endangering.
