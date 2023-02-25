Garden short takes
• Protect planted containers as best you can during the cold weather. Take caution doing any garden work if it is icy or really cold.
• Fertilize your garlic, rhubarb, and asparagus beds. Repeat in mid-April.
• Plan your garden by drawing a map of what you might plant where. This helps rotating areas, so you don’t plant the same family of plants in the same place as you did last year. This helps reduce disease issues. Making the map will also encourage you to try a new vegetable this year.
• Prune all that needs it this time of year – apples and all the other tree fruits; blueberries; and cane berries; and many others.
• You can incorporate some vegetables into a landscape. Rhubarb is actually quite attractive, especially the red-stemmed types. So are artichokes, though those plants can get quite large. But in the right place they also look very attractive. Both these vegetables are generally not eaten by deer.
New plants from winter cuttings
Quite a few plants are possible to root from cuttings taken this time of year. They include honeysuckle, spiraea, some roses, figs, quince, grapes, blueberries, currants and quite a few others. You want shoots that grew last year. Cuttings are usually 10 to 12 inches long with two bud “nodes” on them.
If it is hard to tell up from down on the cutting, cut one end at an angle and the other straight across. Write down which cut meant “top” which meant “bottom.”
You can treat the bottom piece with a rooting hormone if you wish. It generally improves rooting success. Label them and put them in a container that won’t get water-logged with moist peat moss, sawdust, or other potting media in a cool, unheated area. Only a small section of the top should show above the media. Then leave them alone.
Chances are decent that some, though probably not all, will root. In the late spring, they can be planted in place or put in pots to grow more for planting next fall.
Some plants can be layered. That involves taking a limber woody shoot found near the ground, digging a small trench, bending the shoot into the trench, holding it down with heavy U-shaped wire, and covering the trench with soil. Rhododendrons are often quite amenable to this technique.
Important notes
• You can get up-to–date and accurate answers to your food preservation questions by calling our office at 503-397-3462 and ask to speak to Jenny Rudolph.
• Donate extra garden produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It always is greatly appreciated.
• The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Chip Bubl may be reached at the OSU Extension Service in St. Helens at 503-397-3462. The Newport office of the OSU Extension Service can be reached at 541-574-6534.
