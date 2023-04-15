Gardening Column

Last frost

Last frost dates vary from location to location, but at higher elevations, the last frost date may be into May. This doesn’t say we can’t get one later. Nor does it say that temperatures will start warming up enough so that we can plant tomatoes and peppers. But it does indicate that transplanting tender vegetable can begin (with a little cold protection provided as needed) as soon as the soils can be worked.

