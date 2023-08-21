Newport Campus

Oregon Coast Community College operates a campus in Lincoln City and this campus at Newport.

 Courtesy

The Oregon Community College Association (OCCA) has released new data that the association said underscores the profound influence that Oregon's community colleges wield over the state's economy.

The comprehensive analysis, conducted by independent labor market analytics firm Lightcast and commissioned by OCCA and the state’s 17 community colleges, highlights the substantial contributions of Oregon's community colleges, which collectively generate an impressive $9.6 billion annual economic impact while supporting 1 out of every 22 jobs in the state.

