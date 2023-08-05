Gardening Column

Summer is here and with it comes garden and farm fresh produce! OSU has resources to help you preserve your foods safely.

As canning season gets underway, the Food Safety and Preservation hotline from Oregon State University Extension Service is taking calls. The toll-free hotline, 800-354-7319, runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Oct. 13. When the hotline is closed, callers can leave a message. The hotline is staffed by certified Master Food Preserver volunteers. The volunteers fielded 1,010 calls in 2022.

